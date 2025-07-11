Done Deal: Nigerian Winger Joins Scottish Club Motherwell

Scottish Premiership club Motherwell have announced the signing of Nigerian winger Ibrahim Said, reports Completesports.com.<

Said joined Motherwell from Danish outfit Viborg FF for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old penned a two-year contract with the option of another year.

The move is subject to international clearance.

“I am happy to be in the door,” Said told the club’s official website.

“This move has been long in the making, and I’m excited about what the manager is trying to build here. There are good players in the squad, and I hope I can excite everyone who comes to watch us play.”

Spell At Viborg

Said moved to Viborg from Dabo Babes Academy on a four-year deal in 2021 at the age of 18.

Club Brugge, İstanbul Başakşehir, Liverpool and Manchester City also reportedly offered him a contract.

He signed a four-year deal with Viborg FF, and shortly after, made his first-team debut, helping his side earn promotion back to the Danish top-flight in 2022.

The versatile winger played over 100 games for Viborg FF, scoring 11 goals and providing 11 assists in his time in Denmark.

Expectations

Motherwell manager Jens Berthel Askou knows Said well from his time in Denmark.

Askou is expecting big things from the former Golden Eaglets player.

“Ibrahim is a versatile winger who excels both in wide 1v1 situations and in tighter spaces within the opposition’s structure,” manager Jens Berthel Askou said.

“He has made a big impact at Viborg in the Danish Superliga over several strong seasons, and we’re very excited to have him joining us at Motherwell.

“He will bring speed, dribbling ability, high-intensity pressing, and good finishing qualities to the team, and we’re looking forward to getting him involved.

“We will need to be patient with his full integration into matches, as he is a few weeks behind the rest of the squad, but we have a clear plan to bring him up to speed.

“At 23, Ibrahim is still young and has plenty of potential to grow and develop further. I’m confident he will thrive in our environment and become a very exciting player for our supporters to watch.”

By Adeboye Amosu



