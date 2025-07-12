AS Roma Interested In Super Falcons Forward

AS Roma Ladies are weighing up a move for Super Falcons winger Omorinsola Babajide, Completesports.com reports.

According to Il Romanista, the Italian club have strong interest in the versatile winger.

Babajide is a free agent after leaving Spanish Liga F club, UD Tenerife last month.

The 28-year-old is currently on international duty with Nigeria at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

She has registered one goal, and one assist in two appearances for the Super Falcons at the competition.

Babajide is expected to decide her future after the tournament.

The player registered 10 goals, and five assists in 26 league appearances for Tenerife last season.

Babajide previously played for England at youth level before switching international allegiance to Nigeria in 2023.

She has spent majority of her career in England playing for clubs like Crystal Palace, Millwall Lionesses, Watford, Liverpool, Brighton & Hove Albion.

By Adeboye Amosu




