Onyedika Returns To Club Brugge Squad After Injury Layoff

Raphael Onyedika has been included in Club Brugge’s squad for tonight’s Belgian Pro League clash with FCV Dender, reports Comoletesports.com.

Onyedika returned to full training this week after recovering from a hamstring injury.

The Nigeria international sustained the injury during Club Brugge’s thrilling 5-5 draw with Westerlo in September.

The defensive midfielder was replaced by Aleksander Stankovic in the 16th minute of the encounter.

Onyedika has missed Club Brugge’s last seven games across all competitions.

The 24-year-old was also not available for Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Crocodiles Lesotho and Squirrels of Benin Republic last month.

The former FC Midtylland star is now in line to be included in the Super Eagles squad for the World Cup playoffs.

Nigeria will take on the Panthers of Gabon in the semi-final in Rabat on Thursday, 13 November.

.

The winner will face either Indomitable Lions of Cameroon or Leopards of Democratic Republic of Congo in the final.

By Adeboye Amosu



