Genoa Sack Head Coach Patrick Vieira

Patrick Vieira has been dismissed by Genoa following their dismal start to the Serie A campaign which has left them rooted to the bottom of the table.

The former Arsenal midfielder’s final match in charge saw his side suffer a 2-0 home defeat to newly-promoted Cremonese on Wednesday evening.

Federico Bonazzoli, who plays alongside Jamie Vardy, netted both goals in Cremonese’s victory.

The loss extended Genoa’s winless run to nine matches at the beginning of the new campaign.

In a statement (via Express), the club said: “Genoa CFC announces that Patrick Vieira is no longer the coach of the first team. The club would like to thank the coach and his staff for the dedication and professionalism they have shown throughout their work and wishes them all the best for their future careers.

“The technical leadership of the first team has been entrusted on an interim basis to Mister Roberto Murgita, assisted by Mister Domenico Criscito.”

Vieira had only penned a fresh deal with the Italian club during the summer transfer window after being touted for a return to former employers Inter Milan.

Simone Inzaghi had recently departed Inter for Al-Hilal but was ultimately succeeded by Vieira’s ex-San Siro colleague, Christian Chivu.



