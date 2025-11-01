Iwobi Upbeat Super Eagles Will Qualify For 2026 World Cup

Alex Iwobi is in buoyant mood ahead of Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs against the Panthers of Gabon, reports Completesports.com.

Eric Chelle’s side will face the Panthers in the semi-finals of the playoffs in Rabat on Thursday, 13 November.

The Super Eagles managed to scrape through to the mini-tournament after overcoming their poor start in the qualifying series.

Iwobi insisted that they have the quality to earn a spot at the global soccer fiesta.

“We’ve managed to rescue ourselves from the dead,”Iwobi told CNN.

“We know we have the players and the abilities to compete against any other country in the world.

“We have last year’s African best player (Ademola Lookman), the year before that (Victor Osimhen). It’ll be a shame if we don’t make it, but we have a lot of confidence. We just have to prove it to ourselves.”

By Adeboye Amosu



