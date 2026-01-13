Onyedika Set For Galatasaray Transfer

Close Menu
    Adeboye Amosu
    Raphael Onyedika is closing in on a move to Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray, Completesports.com reports.

    According to reports emanating from Turkey, the Yellow and Reds have reached agreement with the midfielder’s representatives.

    Onyedika is also reportedly open to making the switch from Belgium to Turkey.

    Galatasaray have offered the midfielder a four-year contract with an option for a further year.

    The 24-year-old will also be paid €1m a year.

    Club Brugge have already agreed to lower their asking price for the defensive midfielder who cost them €9m a few years ago.

    Onyedika is currently on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Nigeria.

