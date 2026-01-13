Gamondi: Super Eagles Are The Strongest Team At AFCON 2025

Tanzania head coach Miguel Ángel Gamondi has rated the Super Eagles as the strongest team at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.



Gamondi made this kown after Nigeria’s impressive display at the tournament, where they have defeated Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, Mozambique and Algeria respectively.



With the three-time AFCON champions set to face Morocco in Wednesday’s semi-final clash in Rabat, Gamondi, in a chat with Egyptian broadcaster On Sport, stated that the Super Eagles score lots of goals and concede a few goals.

“It’s obvious that the semi-finals include the four best teams, and each of them has a chance to win.



“At this point in the competition, the small things and the skill of the players make all the difference.



“Each of the four teams has a player who can change the outcome of a single play. Right now, I think Nigeria is the strongest team because they usually score a lot of goals and let in few goals.



“They look really strong, but as I said, I think these are the four best teams in Africa right now.



