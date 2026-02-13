Onyeka Opens Up On Decision To Join Brentford

Frank Onyeka has opened up on his decision to join Sky Bet Championship club Coventry City, reports Completesports.com.

Onyeka linked up with the Sky Blues on loan on deadline day earlier this month.

Birmingham City and Sheffield United were also reportedly interested in the Nigeria international.

The 28-year-old however opted for a move to Coventry City.

Read Also:Onyeka Ready For Coventry City Debut — Lampard

Onyeka On Lampard’s Influence

“My agent told me about it [the interest] in early January, but I was just focusing on AFCON, so we didn’t speak much about it,” he told Coventry Live.

“And then, I think two weeks before the deadline, I had a call with Frank Lampard, and that’s when everything started.

“I spoke to him and could see that the club is going in the right direction, the club is going up, and it was something I wanted. Also, for family reasons, I want to stay close to them, and a lot of challenges like this.

“So that was the reason I chose Coventry over other clubs.”

Partnership With Grimes

Onyeka further said a prospective partnership with captain Matt Grimes also influenced his decision.

“We are different kinds of players,” he explained. “We bring different things to the team. He has qualities, I have my own qualities, and I think we can complement each other,” added the defensive midfielder.

By Adeboye Amosu



