Onyemaechi Counters Oliseh, Says Eric Chelle Right Man For Eagles Job

Super Eagles defender Bruno Onyemaechi says head coach Eric Chelle remains the best man for the senior national team.



Onyemaechi’s comment is coming a few days after ex-international Sunday Oliseh kicked against the appointment of a foreign coach for the Super Eagles.



Recall that Oliseh stated that the home-based coaches would have done a good job with the Super Eagles.

However, countering the former Ajax star’s comment, Onyemaechi, in an interview with TVC News Nigeria, stated that Chelle remains the perfect man for the Super Eagles.



“In the few months I’ve worked with him, I can say he’s the right guy for the job,” Onyemaechi told TVC News Nigeria.



“There’s noise outside saying he doesn’t know what he’s doing, but if you come closer, you’ll know he’s the right guy for the job.”



