Orban: I Will Work Hard To Help Hoffenheim Escape Relegation

Gift Orban is determined to help Hoffenheim escape relegation at the end of the season.

The Village club currently occupy 14th position on the Bundesliga table with 27 points from 28 games.





Orban has scored four goals in 12 league appearances since joining Hoffenheim from Ligue 1 club, Olympic Lyon in January.

The 22-year-old stated that he will do his best to help the club maintain their top-flight status.

“Hoffenheim is a good club, but in a difficult situation. Many clubs contacted me in the winter, but here the management treated me with respect and convinced me,” he told the club’s official website.

” I now want to score even more goals and work hard to ensure that we stay in the league.”

Christian Ilzer’s side will host Mainz in their next league game this weekend.

By Adeboye Amosu



