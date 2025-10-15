Osimhen Inspired Me To Succeed --Akor

Super Eagles striker Akor Adams has disclosed that teammate Victor Osimhen played a big role in helping him to succeed in life.



Akor, who scored in his debut appearance for the senior national team against Lesotho in a 2026 World Cup qualifiers recently, recounted how Osimhen inspired him during his tough period in Europe.



He replaced Tolu Arokodare in the 63rd minute of Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier and made an instant impact when he found the net in the 80th minute, calmly slotting home after connecting with a precise pass from Osimhen.

The Sevilla star via his official Instagram handle, noted that he’s living his dream thanks to the Galatasaray striker’s timely motivational message.

He disclosed how Osimhen encouraged him when he was struggling to find his footing in European football with Norwegian club Sogndal, shortly after representing the Flying Eagles at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

“Some life scripts are handwritten by God himself!



“Thank you @victorosimhen9 I am living a dream !!!.”



