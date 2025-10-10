Osimhen: Lille, Agent Pressurized Me To Join Napoli In 2020

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has disclosed that he was pressured by Lille and his former agent, Jean Gerard, to sign for Napoli in 2020 against his wish.

Osimhen Joins Napoli From Lille

The 26-year-old forward, who joined the Italian Serie A side for €75 million, making him Africa’s second-most expensive player at the time, said his focus then was on his father’s failing health rather than any transfer.



The Nigerian international recounted being summoned to a meeting in Nice with Gerard, Lille sporting director Luis Campos, and club president Gerard Lopez, where he was told the Napoli deal was already in place.

Move To Napoli Was Without My Knowledge

Osimhen told Italy’s Guardia di Finanza, in testimony leaked by La Repubblica, that the transfer happened without his knowledge or proper records.



“My previous agent, Jean Gerard, had expressed serious interest from Napoli, but he was only interested in my transfer and not in my father’s health. At that time, I didn’t have the head to think about football; I just wanted to know how he was doing,” the striker said.



“Gerard called me to meet him in Nice. Luis Campos and Lille president Gerard Lopez were also there. They told me I should move to Napoli, that there was already an agreement in principle and that, due to the pandemic, it was a good opportunity for Lille. But I knew nothing about it.

“I was extremely angry with Lille and my agent because I hadn’t been able to see him before he died. They even told me I would have to leave for Naples the next day, without even realising my father’s death,” he added.



“I went to Naples anyway, but I wouldn’t have signed anything. I met with the coach, who explained the project to me, and the next day with De Laurentiis in Capri.



“He told me about the city and the club, but I didn’t understand what he was saying to Giuntoli because they were speaking in Italian. He asked me if I had seen the contract, but I hadn’t received anything.”









