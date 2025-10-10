Waldrum Inducted Into United Soccer Coaches Hall Of Fame

Randy Waldrum, a former Super Falcons head coach has been inducted into the United Soccer Coaches Hall of Fame, reports Completesports.com.

Craig Ewing, Steve Sampson, and Al Miller are the other coaches inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Waldrum, and the trio will be inducted as members of the Class of 2026 during the 86th annual United Soccer Coaches Convention, January 12-17, 2026, in Philadelphia, PA.

The 69-year-old’s career represents over four decades of excellence, from building collegiate programs and developing world-class players to leading national teams on the global stage.

The American was named Super Falcons head coach in October 2020.

He resigned from the position in September 2024 citing his wife’s health issues as the reason for his departure.

Waldrum led the Super Falcons to the Round of 16 at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

By Adeboye Amosu



