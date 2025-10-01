UCL: Osimhen Not Injured Again — Galatasaray Boss Buruk

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has explained the reason behind his decision to substitute Victor Osimhen in Tuesday night’s UEFA Champions League clash with Liverpool.

Osimhen scored the decisive goal in Galatasaray’s 1-0 victory over Arne Slot’s side at the RAMS Park.

The 26-year-old fired home from the penalty spot in the 16th minute after Kerem Yilmaz was fouled inside the box by Dominik Szoboszalai.

The Nigeria international was replaced by Mauro Icardi 19 minutes from time.

Read Also:Osimhen: Galatasaray Achieved Huge Victory Over Liverpool

Buruk On Osimhen

Buruk explained the striker was tired,and also had a cramp.

“Osimhen was feeling tired and had a cramp in his foot, but we don’t think it’s anything serious,” Buruk was quoted by the club’s official website.

“There’s no negative information coming in at this time.”

The powerful striker was named Man of the Match after the game.

Galatasaray will now shift attention to the Istanbul derby with Besiktas this weekend.

By Adeboye Amosu



