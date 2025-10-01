Liverpool Suffer Injury Blow Ahead Chelsea Clash

Alisson Becker will miss Liverpool’s trip to Chelsea on Saturday as the Reds await further news on the extent of the injury he sustained against Galatasaray.

The goalkeeper was forced from the field in the second half of the Reds’ 1-0 defeat after making a save from Victor Osimhen in a one-on-one situation.

Arne Slot’s side also lost Hugo Ekitike to an issue soon after in the Champions League encounter, with the forward set to undergo assessment by the club’s medical staff.

Regarding Alisson, the boss told his post-match press conference (via liverpoolfc.com): “When he sprinted back he felt something. I cannot tell you [exactly] because I am not a physio, but normally when a player when he sprints back, feels something, goes to the floor and doesn’t come back onto the pitch [it’s not good].

“If my player is on the floor, I nine out of 10 times fear the worst – and by the worst I mean he cannot continue. That’s what happened with Alisson.

“Normally, he will not be able to play Saturday. That’s 99.9 per cent – I’ve already said 100 per cent, but let’s make it 99.9 [although] I think it’s 100.”

Ekitike was also replaced on 68 minutes in Istanbul having gone to ground after attempting to reach a ball forward and he too could miss the weekend visit to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Also Read: Galatasaray Troll Liverpool After Osimhen-Inspired Champions League Win

“He felt something when he had to reach for the ball,” added Slot. “I think we all know which one it was when we were trying to force something.

“I think at that moment in time, on the other side there was someone on the floor as well, so the referee blew his whistle and I wasn’t even thinking we had an injury, but Hugo felt something.

“After the game, that’s always the difficult thing with these moments when players feel like it is not too bad, but when you just walk around it is something different than when you make a sprint or have to shoot on target.

“He said he couldn’t continue so we had to take him off. Let’s see how he is for the weekend.”



