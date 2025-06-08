Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Osimhen Rejects Contract Offer From Al-Hilal

    Victor Osimhen has rejected a mouth-watering contract offer from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

    Al-Hilal had already sealed a deal with Napoli after agreeing to trigger the forward’s €75m release clause.

    The Blue Waves were hoping to sign the Nigeria international in time for the FIFA Club World Cup.

    Osimhen’s rejection of the Al-Hilal offer is considered definitive.


    “BREAKING: Victor Osimhen has rejected Al Hilal proposal.
    Despite agreement club to club with Napoli for €75m fee, Osimhen says no to the Saudi Pro League club,” transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on X.

    “Galatasaray will insist to sign him with race now open again. ”

    The former Lille player has expressed a desire to continue playing in Europe.

    The 26-year-old spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray.

    The striker came up with a tally of 37 goals from 41 appearances across all competitions for the Yellow and Reds.

    Okan Buruk’s are also desperate to sign him on a permanent transfer.

    By Adeboye Amosu


