NPFL: President Tinubu To Host Remo Stars In Abuja

Nigeria’s number one citizen President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will host Remo Stars at the President Villa in Abuja.

The reception is expected to hold before the start of the 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, season.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is to host #NPFL25 champions, Remo Stars at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

It says a memo to have photo ops and handshake for any team/club that wins a domestic league has been sent to the President since Dec 2024,”respected NPFL reporter, Ojeikere Aikhoje wrote on X.

The Sky Blue Stars emerged champions of the 2024/24 NPFL season last month.

Daniel Ogunmodede’s side were runners-up for two previous seasons before finally claiming the ultimate prize.

Remo Stars made history as the first privately owned club to win the NPFL title in over two decades.

The Ikenne club alongside Rivers United will represent Nigeria in the CAF Champions League next season.

Abia Warriors and the President Federation Cup champions will feature in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The final of the competition between Kwara United and Abakaliki FC will be played later this month.

By Adeboye Amosu






