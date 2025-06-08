Mbappé Scores Landmark Goal As France Beat Germany, Clinch Nations League Third Place

Kylian Mbappé’s 50th international goal for France set them on their way to a 2-0 victory over hosts Germany in the UEFA Nations League third-place play-off as Les Bleus claimed the bronze medal.

This was the first competitive match between these teams since a 1-0 win for France in Munich in the group stage at EURO 2020.

Germany have now lost successive Nations League matches for the first time since back-to-back defeats against the Netherlands and France in October 2018.

It became a hat-trick of near misses for the hosts in the 38th minute when Florian Wirtz wrong-footed Maignan with a placed shot which cannoned back off the post and away from danger.

And on the stroke of half-time Julian Nagelsmann’s side were made to pay for their wasted opportunities as Mbappé cut inside on the left before bending a powerful effort beyond Marc-André ter Stegen.

The goal saw Mbappe bring up his half-century for his country and leave him just one goal behind France legend Thierry Henry, who is second on Les Bleus’ all-time scorers list.

On the hour mark Marcus Thuram came inches away from doubling the visitors’ lead, becoming the second player to hit the woodwork with a curling attempt from just inside the box as the game began to get more and more stretched.

It was France who looked more likely to get the game’s second goal, and Mbappé was only denied a double by an excellent sprawling Ter Stegen save from his acrobatic volley on 79 minutes.

A few minutes later, though, Les Bleus did get their second, with Mbappé pouncing on a defensive mix-up to race clear before unselfishly squaring for substitute Michael Olise to score into an empty net and end the match as a contest.

Both sides will now switch their attentions towards securing a place at the 2026 World Cup, with Germany next in qualification action on 4 September against Slovakia and France facing Ukraine a day later.

