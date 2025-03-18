Osimhen Reminds Me Of Diego Costa –France World Cup Winner

Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfield star Emmanuel Petit has said Victor Osimhen reminds him of former Blues striker Diego Costa.

Chelsea have been in the transfer market in search of a proven striker to spearhead their attack.





Nicolas Jackson has been filling that position at Stamford Bridge, but there are still questions marks concerning the Senegal international who has nine goals and five assists in 23 Premier League matches this season.

Osimhen has seen a move to Stamford Bridge amd other top European clubs speculated on for some time.

The Super Eagles striker has been in brilliant scoring form for Galatasaray whom he joined on loan from Napoli.

The 26-year-old has bagged 26 goals, had five assists in 30 appearances across every competition this campaign for the Turkish giants.

Speaking on what Osimhen can bring to Chelsea Petit, a 1998 FIFA World Cup winner with France told YaySweepstakes.com (via Goal: “My concerns with Victor Osimhen would be with his personality and character, it can be a great thing for the team if it fits in, but it can also be difficult in other teams.

“We all know his qualities and what he can bring to the team, he can score goals and bring character, he reminds me of Diego Costa in that sense, he is a fighter.

“In terms of personality and character it can be a lot, but he is very versatile, but there might just be better options on the market this summer.”



