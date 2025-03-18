Mikel Backs Chelsea To Revive Move For Osimhen

Former Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi has tipped Victor Osimhen to join the Blues this summer.

The powerful striker was a subject of interest from Chelsea last summer but talks broke down and he ended up moving to Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray on loan.





The 26-year-old has been in fantastic form for the Yellow and Reds this season.

Osimhen has scored 26 goals and registered five assists in 30 appearances across all competitions for Okan Buruk’s side.

“(Chelsea) almost got the deal done for Osimhen last summer,” Mikel told Sky Sports News.

“The club wanted the player and the player wanted to come as well.

“I know exactly where we stopped. If we have to pick it up again in the summer, it’s just pretty easy to get it done because the player really wants to come to the football club.”

Mikel believes that Chelsea should be desperate to sign the Nigerian international if they are serious about challenging for the Premier League title which has been out of their grasp for a number of years now despite major investment.

“If you’re talking about a striker to come in and help Chelsea Football Club, you have to talk about Alexander Isak and you have to talk about Victor Osimhen,” he added.

“For me, these are the top two strikers. If we were able to get one of those guys they would definitely help for next season in terms of being able to compete to win the Premier League.”

By Adeboye Amosu



