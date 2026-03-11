Osimhen Sets Champions League Record In Galatasaray vs Liverpool

Victor Osimhen set a new UEFA Champions League record as he is now the Nigerian with the most goals involvement in a single campaign, according to OptaJoe.

Osimhen provided the assist for Galatasaray’s goal in their 1-0 win against Liverpool, in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg tie on Tuesday in Turkey.

The Nigeria international has now been involved in eight goals in the Champions League this season (seven goals, one assist).

Ademola Lookman (2024/2025) and former internationals Tijani Babangida (1996/1997) Yakubu Aiyegbeni (2002/2003) and John Utaka (2002/2003) all have six goals involvements.

Osimhen had a hand in the decisive moment of the match as his header from a corner helped create the opening that allowed Mario Lemina to break the deadlock in the seventh minute.



