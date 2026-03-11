Flying Eagles Star Jailed for Six Months In Norway

Flying Eagles midfielder Daniel Daga has been sentenced to six months in prison by a court in Norway.

The court in Nordmøre and Romsdal District found Daga guilty of committing a sexual act without consent, according to Norwegian outlet VG Sporten.

The 19-year-old has also been ordered to pay 10,000 Norwegian kroner as legal costs.

Meanwhile, Daga’s Norwegian club, Molde FK have confirmed the development, but stated that the case is not yet legally final.

“The player has, through his defense attorney, notified an appeal of the verdict. The case is therefore not legally binding, and it will be treated further in the Judicial system,” the club said in its statement.

“This is a very demanding case for everyone involved. Molde Football Club as an employer has a responsibility to protect our employees in a defensive manner, while we respect the seriousness of the matter and the burdens this incur on all parties concerned.

“Based on the situation and the ongoing legal process, the club has decided that the player will not be part of the match squad until further notice.

“Regarding the further legal process and all parties involved, Molde FK is not commenting on the matter further at this moment.”



