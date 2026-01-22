Osimhen Urges Lookman, Onyedika To Join Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen says he has tried to convince his international teammates Ademola Lookman, and Raphael Onyedika to join him at Galatasaray.

Lookman and Onyedika have been linked with a move to the Yellow and Reds.

Osimhen revealed he has told the duo how “amazing” the Turkish champions are.

“Before playing the World Cup qualifier, I spoke with Lookman. I told him everything about my experience at Galatasaray; how amazing the club and the fans are, and that when he comes here, he’ll feel right at home,” Osimhen said in an interview after Galatasaray’s UEFA Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.

“We talked at length, but in the end, he’s an adult and will make decisions about his future on his own. But if he comes here, it would be great for the club, for the fans, and for the players here.”

He added: “I spoke to Onyedika at the AFCON. I spoke to him before coming back to Istanbul. I hope he’s going to come.

“He has so much quality, he’s a player who is very fluid. He’s very talented.

“I await his response with his agent as well as his club.

“At the end of the day, these two players are professionals and they will decide what is best for them.

“I have only tried to bring them to one of the best clubs in the world.”

By Adeboye Amosu



