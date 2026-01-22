AFCON Goal Kings: Nigeria Legends Ranked By Goals And Assists

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have long been a dominant force in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), producing some of the continent’s most iconic footballers. Beyond the trophies and memorable matches, the team’s legacy is defined by players who consistently delivered in front of goal, not only by scoring but also by creating chances for their teammates.

From the golden eras of Segun Odegbami and Rashidi Yekini, to the artistry of Jay-Jay Okocha, and the modern brilliance of Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, Nigeria’s AFCON history is a story of goal contributions that shaped victories and inspired generations.

In this piece, e-Complete Sports‘ DARE ESAN analyses these contributions, goals and assists combined, highlight the players who carried the Super Eagles on the biggest stage in African football.

Also Read: Osimhen, Lookman, Bassey Make AFCON 2025 Best X1

Some became top scorers of entire tournaments, others were best players of their editions, and many left indelible marks that continue to define Nigeria’s footballing identity.

Rashidi Yekini: 15 Contributions (13 Goals, 2 Assists)

Nigeria’s greatest striker, Yekini was top scorer in 1992 and 1994, the latter coinciding with Nigeria’s second AFCON title. His blend of power and precision made him the ultimate finisher, and his legacy is cemented as the Super Eagles’ all-time AFCON goal leader.

Ademola Lookman: 11 Contributions (6 Goals, 5 Assists)

A modern star, Lookman has quickly become Nigeria’s creative heartbeat. His ability to both score and assist makes him one of the most complete forwards in recent AFCON history, symbolizing the new generation of Super Eagles.

Victor Osimhen: 10 Contributions (5 Goals, 5 Assists)

Nigeria’s current talisman, Osimhen combines relentless pressing with clinical finishing. His equal balance of goals and assists shows his dual role as scorer and creator, carrying the hopes of a new era.

Jay-Jay Okocha: 7 Contributions (7 Goals)

Okocha was Best Player and joint top scorer at AFCON 2004. Known for his flair and free-kicks, he was Nigeria’s midfield magician, dazzling fans and inspiring teammates. His artistry made him one of Africa’s most iconic playmakers.

John Obi Mikel: 7 Contributions (2 Goals, 5 Assists)

A midfield general, Mikel’s vision and passing gave Nigeria balance. His assists highlight his role as a deep-lying playmaker, orchestrating attacks while anchoring the midfield.

Also Read: AFCON 2025: Why Super Eagles Players Skipped Bronze Medal Ceremony –NFF

Segun Odegbami: 6 Contributions (6 Goals)

Odegbami was top scorer twice, including in 1980 when Nigeria won its first AFCON title. His pace and finishing made him a national hero, remembered as the man who delivered Nigeria’s first continental crown.

Julius Aghahowa: 6 Contributions (6 Goals)

Famous for his acrobatic celebrations, Aghahowa was Nigeria’s sharp striker in the early 2000s. His goals often came at crucial moments, making him a fan favorite.

Peter Odemwingie: 6 Contributions (5 Goals, 1 Assist)

A versatile forward, Odemwingie’s intelligence and creativity gave Nigeria attacking flexibility. His contributions reflect his ability to both finish and set up teammates.

Odion Ighalo: 6 Contributions (5 Goals, 1 Assist)

Ighalo was top scorer at AFCON 2019, his only just tournament appearance. His poacher instincts earned him the Golden Boot and a place in the Team of the Tournament.

Muda Lawal: 5 Contributions (5 Goals)

A legendary midfielder, Lawal’s consistency across five AFCON editions made him one of Nigeria’s most capped players in the competition. His goals added to his reputation as a complete midfielder.

William Troost-Ekong: 5 Contributions (5 Goals)

A defender with a knack for scoring, Troost-Ekong has been Nigeria’s leader at the back while also delivering crucial goals, often from set-pieces. His dual role as captain and scorer makes him unique.

Also Read: AFCON 2025 Diary Day 33: Gratitude, Reflections And The Road Ahead From Morocco 2025

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: 5 Contributions (4 Goals, 1 Assist)

A powerful striker, Yakubu was known for his strength and finishing. His AFCON record reflects his ability to deliver in big games, even if his career is remembered for both brilliance and missed chances.

Emmanuel Emenike: 5 Contributions (4 Goals, 1 Assist)

Emenike was Nigeria’s top scorer in AFCON 2013, playing a pivotal role in the Super Eagles’ third continental triumph under Stephen Keshi. His goals were decisive in Nigeria’s golden run.

NOTE: Stats Derived From Transfermarkt



