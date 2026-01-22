AFCON 2025: Akor’s Goal Listed In CAF’s Top Five

Akor Adams’ strike against Algeria has been listed among the top five goals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations by the Confederation of African Football, CAF, Completesports.com reports.

CAF announced the top five goals of AFCON 2025 finals on its official X account.

Akor’s superb goal in Nigeria’s 2-0 quarter-final win over Algeria was rated among the best of the competition by CAF.

The 25-year-old received a pass from Victor Osimhen early in the second half, and dribbled past Luca Zidane before before slotting into an empty net for Nigeria’s second goal of the game.

The goal was his second for the Super Eagles in Morocco.

Akor’s first of the tournament was also a sublime effort. He fired a delightful shot from inside the box against Mozambique in the Round of 16.

Morocco’s Ayoub El Kaabi, Cameroon striker Christian Kofane, Adil Boulbinan of Algeria, and Senegal’s Pape Gueye are the other players, who have their goals listed in the top five.

By Adeboye Amosu



