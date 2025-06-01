Our Target Is To Win Champions League Again –PSG President

After almost 15 years of huge investment, frequent disappointment and occasional humiliation, Paris Saint-Germain got their hands on the UEFA Champions League trophy on Saturday, allowing their Qatari owners to bask in the glory of an emphatic triumph.

PSG could not win European football’s biggest prize in previous seasons with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, or later with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, and even after that when they added Lionel Messi to the mix.

But they have done it now after shifting the focus away from signing glamorous superstars and letting a brilliant coach in Luis Enrique work with a hungry, dynamic young team.

PSG have been Europe’s best side in 2025, but the display against Inter Milan in Munich topped it all as they romped to a 5-0 victory, the biggest win in the final in the competition’s history.

It was ultimately worth the long wait for the Gulf owners who arrived in 2011 when Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) bought an ailing club.

Also Read: ‘We Want To Win Every Game’ — Chelle Declares Ahead Super Eagles Vs Russia

Qatar got the perfect World Cup final in 2022, when Messi’s Argentina beat Mbappe’s France on an epic night in Doha, and now Qatari-owned PSG have the most stunning Champions League final win.

It is easy to forget now, but they lost three of their first five games in the tournament this season.

“We had a difficult start. Everyone criticised us and doubted us. Lots of people didn’t believe in our project,” PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi told broadcaster Canal Plus.

“The objective now is to win again. It has taken 14 years of hard work but we are building something for the future.”

Flashscore



