    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Paderborn Agree Deal For Nigerian Striker Ahead Of January Window

    James Agberebi

    Bundesliga 2 club SC Paderborn have agreed deal with German division 3 side Waldhof Mannheim for Nigerian striker Kennedy Okpala.

    This is according to Sky Sport reporter and transfer expert Florian Plettenberg

    Okpala, has scored seven goals and has provided three assists in 17 league appearances.

    His contract at Waldhof Mannheim is set to expire in the summer of 2026.

    “Kennedy #Okpala to SC Paderborn – DONE DEAL,” Plettenberg wrote on his X handle.

    “He will join Paderborn in January, as per @SkySport_Ben.

    “20 y/o striker from Waldhof Mannheim has signed with Paderborn on Tuesday. #SCP are triggering the release clause of €550k.”


    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

