Paderborn Agree Deal For Nigerian Striker Ahead Of January Window

Bundesliga 2 club SC Paderborn have agreed deal with German division 3 side Waldhof Mannheim for Nigerian striker Kennedy Okpala.

This is according to Sky Sport reporter and transfer expert Florian Plettenberg

Okpala, has scored seven goals and has provided three assists in 17 league appearances.

His contract at Waldhof Mannheim is set to expire in the summer of 2026.

“Kennedy #Okpala to SC Paderborn – DONE DEAL,” Plettenberg wrote on his X handle.

“He will join Paderborn in January, as per @SkySport_Ben.

“20 y/o striker from Waldhof Mannheim has signed with Paderborn on Tuesday. #SCP are triggering the release clause of €550k.”



