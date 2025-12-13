Scottish Cup Final: Iheanacho Targets First Title With Celtic

Kelechi Iheanacho will be looking to win his first major title with Celtic when the Hoops take on St Mirren in the final of the Scottish Cup at the Hampden Park on Sunday.

Iheanacho returned to action for Celtic against AS Roma on Thursday after recovering from the hamstring injury that sidelined him for around two months.

Wilfried Nancy’s side lost the Europa League encounter 3-0 at the Parkhead.

They are now without a win in Nancy’s first two games in charge of the team.

The Frenchman’s tenure started with a 2-1 loss at home to Hearts that left the Scottish champions three points behind the Premiership leaders, albeit with a game in hand.

Iheanacho is expected to start the clash with St Mirren on the bench, with the new gaffer keen to ease him back to action gradually.

Nancy said ahead of the game with Roma: “He (Iheanacho ) has trained well. After that, he needs minutes. It has been a long time, two months since he really played.

“The way we work the players who have not played regularly we try to get them through physical work to get back into the rhythm.

“For the moment obviously he is not fit to play a lot of minutes but a few minutes, yes. I have to understand that also in the past they did not rotate much. So I have done my work on that. I believe we have the players to do that but it has to be step by step.”

By Adeboye Amosu



