‘Nathan Had Hopes, Real Hopes’ –Leverkusen Coach Reacts After Tella’s Omission From Eagles’ AFCON 2025 Squad

Bayer Leverkusen coach Kasper Hjulmand has expressed disappointment that Nathan Tella was not listed in the Super Eagles’ final squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



Recall that Chelle unveiled his final 28-man list on Thursday, December 11, the deadline given to all team coaches by the Confederation of African Football.

Tella, who recently returned from a long injury spell, was not selected by Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle despite earlier suggestions from sporting director Simon Rolfes that he would make the trip to Morocco.



Speaking before Leverkusen’s Bundesliga match against Cologne, Hjulmand told Die Zeit, that the club would gain from keeping Tella during the tournament.



“This is beneficial for Leverkusen, of course. But Nathan had hopes, real hopes…”



