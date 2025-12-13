We’re Proud Of Alebiosu’s Progress –Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers have expressed delight with the addition of Ryan Alebiosu to the final Super Eagles squad list for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.



Reacting to his inclusion in the Super Eagles squad, Blackburn, via their official club’s website, lauded Alebiosu’s progress since he joined the team this summer.

“Whilst Rovers are disappointed to be losing a key player at such a crucial stage in the season, the club are proud of Ryan’s progress since he completed a summer switch to Ewood Park, which has seen him earn international recognition for the first time in his career.”



Alebiosu is expected to cover Nigeria’s right-back position at the AFCON in the absence of Ola Aina and Benjamin Fredricks, who are nursing injuries.



The Blackburn Rovers defender’s arrival gives Super Eagles head coach Chelle another option, but the timing creates its own challenge.



