Palmer Available To Face Leeds United — Maresca

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has confirmed Cole Palmer is available to face Leeds United.

The Blues will be up against Leeds United at the Elland Road on Wednesday.

Palmer was named among the substitutes in Chelsea’s 1-1 home draw with Arsenal on Sunday.

Maresca stated that the midfielder could start against Leeds United.

“He (Palmer) is available. He was on the bench last game. With 10 players, it was more complicated for Cole because he needs to come back in terms of fitness condition. The idea is to give him some minutes until he can play 90 minutes.

“Everyone is fine. Romeo is still recovering. Dario, he was okay and started some sessions with us. He now needs to slow down a little bit. He will be out again, hopefully nothing important.”

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions.



