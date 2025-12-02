Arteta Gives Fitness Update On Four Arsenal Stars Ahead Brentford Game

Mikel Arteta has given fitness Update on the quartet of William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz, ahead of Wednesday’s Premier League home clash with Brentford.

After the 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, Arsenal will be looking to return to winning ways when they host Brentford.

Looking forward to the encounter, Arteta revealed the latest on the fitness issues concerning the four players.

On the latest on Saliba Arteta said:”He had a little niggle, so I think it’s going to be a matter of days, so let’s see if he’s able to be there tomorrow.” and for Trossard:”Matter of days as well.”

Concerning Havertz and Gabriel, he stated:”Matter of weeks; let’s see how it evolves in the next few weeks. He’s doing really well, he’s doing stuff on the pitch, but I think he needs some time.”

“Big Gabi is doing very well as well, but that’s weeks as well.”

Commenting on the encounter with Brentford, Arteta added:”That’s an opportunity tomorrow at 7.30pm, everybody, 7.30pm kick-off to be at the Emirates, bouncing and putting energy to win the game. That’s the opportunity that we have tomorrow, 7.30pm. Like animals, everybody at the Emirates to go again and beat Brentford; [it’s] vital, massive.”

Due to injuries to first choice cenre backs Gabriel and Saliba, Arsenal had to line up a different back four against Chelsea, that had Jurrien Timber, Cristian Mosquera, Piero Hincapie and Ricardo Calafiori.



