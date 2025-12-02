Aina Won’t Play For Nottingham Forest Until Next Year — Dyche

Nottingham Forest head coach Sean Dyche has confirmed Ola Aina won’t play again for the club this year, reports Completesports.com.

Aina has been out of action since sustaining a hamstring injury while on international duty with Nigeria in September.

The 30-year-old recently returned to training with the expectations that he would be back in action before the end of the year.

Dyche’s Injury Update

Dyche stated that the full-back won’t feature for the Tricky Trees until the new year.

“It’s better news,” Dyche said of his injury list.

“Not everyone is quite fit yet but a few are back on the grass training, which is a good start.

“The ones left not with us yet are Taiwo, Woody and Douglas – although they are getting closer. Ola is getting closer to fitness but obviously can’t be with us until January.”

Aina has made three league appearances for Forest this season.

The 29-year-old is also doubtful for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



By Adeboye Amosu



