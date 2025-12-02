Istanbul Derby: We Defended Well Against Osimhen — Fenerbahce Coach Tedesco

Fenerbahçe head coach Domenico Tedesco has showered encomium on his defenders for stopping Victor Osimhen from scoring in the Intercontinental derby, reports Completesports.com.

The Yellow Canaries and Galatasaray battled to a 1-1 draw at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium on Monday night.

Osimhen was prevented from making much impact in the game by the Fenerbahce defence led by captain Milan Skriniar.

The Nigeria international featured for 89 minutes before he was replaced by Mauro Icardi.

Germany international Leroy Sané gave Galatasaray the lead with a deflected effort in the 27th minute.

Substitute John Durán equalised for Fenerbahce deep into stoppage time.

Tedesco credited his players for preventing Osimhen from hitting target.

“We’re playing against Galatasaray, not some joke of a match,” Tedesco said, per Fanatik.

“I don’t think Galatasaray controlled the game either. In matches like this, winning second balls is important. They played long balls to Osimhen and Baris, and we defended most of them well.”

By Adeboye Amosu



