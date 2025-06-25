Paris FC Chief Delighted With Simon’s Signing

Paris FC sporting director Francois Ferracci can’t hide his excitement following Moses Simon’s arrival at the club.

Simon was officially unveiled by the newly Ligue 1 club on Wednesday.

The Nigeria international put pen to paper on a three-year contract with Stéphane Gilli’s team.

The 29-year-old is the club’s first high profile signing of the summer.

Ferracci revealed that Simon showed genuine interest in joining the team despite interest from other clubs.

“We are delighted to welcome Moses. He was a priority recruit for us, and he showed genuine interest in our project despite the numerous requests. He will make us more efficient in many areas,”he told the club’s official website.

The 29-year-old spent six years at Nantes netting 37 times , and delivering 42 assists in 201 appearances.

He enjoyed his most productive campaign last season under Antoine Kombouaré, recording 8 goals and 10 assists in 32 league appearances.

By Adeboye Amosu





