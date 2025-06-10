Pascal: Unity Cup, Russia Friendly Has Provided Chelle Opportunity To Assess Other Players

The coordinator of the Super Eagles, Patrick Pascal, has disclosed that the Unity Cup and international friendly played against Russia opened doors for more players to be discovered by head coach Eric Chelle.



Recall that Nigeria won the Unity Cup after defeating Jamaica 5-4 on penalties in the final. While the team played out a 1-1 draw against Russia in a friendly in Moscow.



Speaking in an interview with Daily Trust, the former international and chairman of the Bauchi State Football Association stated that the Unity Cup and Russia friendly have afforded Chelle the chance to access other players that will be useful for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

“It was a fruitful outing for the new players and the coach. The most important thing is that the Unity Cup and friendly match opened doors for more players to come into the team.



“The coach used the opportunity to test new players. He now knows when and how to use some of them. So, when next he invites them, he would know where to slot them in. “If any player is absent, he will know who to bring in immediately. Players can be alternated now with ease.



“The home-based players also gave their best and deserve commendation.



“I am happy that everyone was satisfied with the performance of the team,” said the member of NFF players’ status committee.



