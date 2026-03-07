Plumptre Blasts CAF Over WAFCON 2026 Postponement

Super Falcons defender Ashleigh Plumptre has criticised the Confederation of African Football (CAF) over the decision to postpone the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, Completesports.com reports.

CAF announced on Thursday that the competition has been postponed,and will now be held between July 25 and August 16.

The continent’s soccer govering body claimed the postponement will allow it, and the host nation to prepare, and organise a better competition.

Plumptre Blasts CAF

Plumptre voiced her disappointment over the late change.

“It just wouldn’t happen for other tournaments in women’s football, especially in men’s football,” Plumptre told the BBC.

“The last WAFCON wasn’t less important because it wasn’t qualification for a World Cup, but obviously this is a chance for teams to qualify for the World Cup.”

“It’s the first time the tournament will have 16 teams, all of which will want the chance to qualify for the World Cup, and that’s a big deal for many teams.

“Many teams haven’t even played at WAFCON before and have never had the opportunity to qualify for a World Cup. It also helps them financially.”



