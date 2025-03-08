Premier League: Aina, Awoniyi In Action As Nottingham Forest Pip Man City

Super Eagles duo, Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi were in action as Nottingham Forest defeated Manchester City 1-0 in their Premier League clash at the City Ground on Saturday afternoon.

Aina was in action for the entire duration of the keenly contested encounter.





It was the full-back’s 50th league appearance for Nuno Espirito’s side.

The 28-year-old has scored two goals for the Tricky Trees this season.

His compatriot, Taiwo Awoniyi replaced Chris Wood three minutes from time.

Awoniyi has scored once in 20 league appearances for the Reds this term.

Former Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi scored the winning goal for Forest seven minutes from time.

The hosts remain in third position with 51 points from 28 games, while City also stayed fourth with 47 points.

Up next for Forest is a trip to Ipswich Town, while City will host Brighton & Hove Albion.

By Adeboye Amosu



