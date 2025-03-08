2025 U-17 WWCQ: Flamingos Defeat South Africa 3-1 Away In First-Leg Tie

Nigeria’s Flamingos defeated South Africa 3-1 in Pretoria on Saturday, in the first-leg, second round of the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers on Saturday.

Harmony Chidi bagged a brace while Shakirat Moshood got one of the goals to put the Flamingos in a very good position to progress into the final qualifying round.





Moshood opened the scoring in the 20th minute while Chidi doubled the lead on 41 minutes from the penalty spot.

South Africa were awarded a penalty of their own which was scored by Katlego Malebana conve to make it 2-1 in the 47th minute.

Bur Chidi for her second goal in the 68th minute to restore Flamingos’ two-goal advantage.

The Flamingos will host South Africa in the second leg inside the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, Ogun State on March 15.

The winner between the Flamingos and South Africa will advance to the final qualifying stage where they will face either Botswana or Algeria.

Meanwhile, four African teams will qualify for the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup billed for Morocco.

The competition will take place from 17 October to 8 November, 2025.

