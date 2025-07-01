Premier League Club Interested In Arokodare

Fulham are weighing up a move for KRC Genk forward Tolu Arokodare this summer, Completesports.com reports.

The Nigeria international caught the eye with his impressive performances for the Smurfs last season.

Arokodare claimed the top scorer award in the Belgian Pro League with 17 goals, and 23 across all competitions.

The 24-year-old is one of Europe’s most sought-after young strikers.

Fulham are desparate to bolster their attacking options after missing out on a place in Europe last season.

Manchester United and AC Milan are also reportedly interested in the player, while Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund have also been credited with an interest.

According to SunSport, Arokodare is eager to test himself in the Premier League.

Fulham have already held exploratory talks with the striker’s representatives to facilitate a transfer to England.

The Cottagers already have two Nigerians; Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey in their ranks.

By Adeboye Amosu



