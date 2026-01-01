Premier League Club Table Offer For Durosinmi

West Ham United have tabled an offer for Viktoria Plzen striker Rafiu Durosinmi, reports completesports.com.

Durosinmi has been linked with a number of top clubs in Europe this season following an impressive campaign for Plzen.

The 22-year-old has scored 13 times in 30 appearances across all competitions for the Czech club.

It was initially reported that West Ham have sent an offer of £12m [€13.8m] for the striker.

iSport have now reported that the Hammers only offered €5m for the frontman.

The offer is said to be ‘unacceptable’ for Viktoria Plzen, who are demanding a higher fee.

Durosinmi is also willing to join Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, according to the outlet.

West Ham have other targets for the striker’s position, are unlikely to increase their offer significantly.



