Premier League: Iwobi, Bassey Feature In Fulham’s Defeat To Aston Villa

Super Eagles duo, Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey were in action as Fulham suffered a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa at the Villa Park on Saturday.

Iwobi was replaced by former Brazil international Willian in the 76th minute.

The 29-year-old has scored nine goals in 35 league appearances for Fulham this season.

His compatriot, Bassey saw action for 90 minutes in the matchday 35 fixture.

Read Also:President Federation Cup: Kwara United Can’t Stop Akwa United’s March To Final

Bassey has made 33 league appearances for the Whites this term with one goal to his name.

Youri Tielemans scored the decisive goal for the home team.

The Belgian midfielder nodded home John McGinn’s corner after 12 minutes.

Villa remained in seventh place with three games left but they are now level on 60 points with Chelsea and Nottingham Forest both of whom have an extra game to play.

Defeat was a big blow to eighth-placed Fulham’s own European hopes. They have 51 points from 35 games but could drop lower depending on other results this weekend.

By Adeboye Amosu



