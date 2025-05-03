2025 U-20 AFCON: Morocco Will Be Tough, But Flying Eagles Will Triumph –Lawal

Former Nigerian international Dimeji Lawal says he’s optimistic the Flying Eagles will subdue their Moroccan counterparts on Sunday in the ongoing 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Flying Eagles defeated Tunisia 1-0 on Thursday, while Morocco came from behind to overcome Kenya 3-2 in their opening game, respectively.



Speaking with Completesports.com ahead of the second Group B game, Lawal stated that he expects a tough battle from Morocco as they both seek to book an early qualification to the knockout stages.

“I expect a tough and cagey game considering the fact that both teams won their respective opening group games.



“However, the Flying Eagles have shown in most games that they have played prior to this competition that they usually raise the standard of their play against strong teams.



“The game against Morocco won’t be different, and I believe the boys will come out victorious at the end of the day.”



