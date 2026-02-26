Racist Abuse: Arokodare Was Totally Upset, Angry By It –Wolves Manager

Wolves manager Rob Edwards has disclosed that Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare was upset and angry with the racist abuse targeted at him.



Recall that the Nigerian international was targeted with racist messages on social media after losing a penalty in Wolves’ defeat at Crystal Palace on Sunday.



Speaking with the club’s website, Edward stated that Arokodare has every right to be emotional about the situation and that the club has rallied around him.

“It’s been a really difficult week for him. He was upset and angered by it, understandably so.



“We’ve supported him, and I’ve had a few individual chats with him, we’ve spoken about it as a group as well, to make sure that we get around him and support him. Then he’s had overwhelming support from a lot of Wolves fans and other people reaching out, which is really good.



“The Premier League have been in touch, so there’s support there, but again, we’re talking about something that we’re having to do far too many times. There have been a number of very high profile instances over this last week, which is really sad.



“Since I’ve been a manager, there’s been a number of times when my players have had to deal with this, and the sad thing about it is that all of them have had it before, and that’s really tough to hear.”



