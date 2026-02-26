Osimhen Makes Champions League Team Of The Week

Nigeria international and Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen has been included in the UEFA Champions League Team of the Week.

UEFA announced Osimhen among the best 11 players of the playoffs second leg, on their Champions League X handle.

Osimhen’s inclusion is as a result of his impressive performance for Galatasaray in their playoff clash with Juventus.

Other top stars who also made the Team of the Week are Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United and Osimhen’s former Napoli teammate Kvicha Kvaratskhelia.

With Galatasaray 3-0 down and the tie leveled at 5-5, Osimhen then scored in extra-time to put his side in front.

The Turkish giants went on to get a second goal to win the tie 7-5 on aggregate.

Following his superb display the 2023 African Player of the Year was awarded the Man of the Match award.

His goal against Juventus was his seventh in eight appearances in this season’s UEFA Champions League.



