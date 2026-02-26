NPFL: Remo Stars Appoint Abd’Allah New Technical Adviser

Remo Stars have confirmed the appointment of Usman Abd’Allah as their new technical adviser, reports Completesports.com.

The 51-year-old is one of the highly rated coaches in the domestic scene in Nigeria.

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Usman Abd’Allah as the Technical Adviser of the club,” reads a statement on the club’s official website.

“This appointment is with immediate effect as it is expected to mark a significant step in the club’s vision to elevate its performance.

“Abd’Allah brings a wealth of experience, having earned his UEFA Pro Licence Certification, he also has advanced degrees in football coaching and team management from Le CREPS de Montpellier, France.

“He also holds the National Coaching Accreditation Programme (NCAP) Level 1 from Singapore and the prestigious LaLiga Coaching Certificate.”

The experienced tactician won the Nigeria Professional Football League ,NPFL, title with Enyimba in 2018/19 season.

He also served as assistant coach of the Super Eagles under the technical team of Jose Peseiro.

Remo Stars are battling to avoid relegation this season, after claiming their first-ever NPFL title last term.

The Sky Blue Stars, who are languishing in 19th position will host Katsina United this weekend.

By Adeboye Amosu






