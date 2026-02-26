He’s One Of The Top Five Strikers In The World –Deeney Hails Osimhen

Former Watford striker Troy Deeney has rated Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as one of the top five strikers in the world at the moment.



Deeney made this known on the backdrop of the Nigerian international’s impressive goal-scoring form, where he scored a goal against Juventus to help Galatasaray secure a place in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.



In a chat with the CBS Sports Golazo show, the former Birmingham star stated that Osimhen is technically and physically gifted.

“Every league would want him; he’s physical, he’s strong and rough around the edges. Don’t get me wrong, he doesn’t look the silkiest, he’s not the Harry Kane type of striker.



“When you watch him, technically, he’s very good. He’ll bash you about, he can link the play, run in behind, and he scores goals, which is the most important.



“A lot of why he hasn’t moved on has been financial, a value that he places on himself that he wants, and clubs aren’t prepared to meet that.



“I think when you start to look at him, the value is always going to be high, and if you look at him, only one or two players in Europe are better than him in every department,” the Englishman concluded



