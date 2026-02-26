UCL Play-off: Why I Didn’t Celebrate After Scoring Against Juventus –Osimhen

Victor Osimhen has explained why he did not celebrate his goal against Juventus, in Wednesday’s Champions League second leg playoff tie in Turin.

Juventus cancelled a three-goal deficit against Galatasaray to bring the tie to 5-5, but were still eliminated from the Champions League.

Osimhen scored in extra-time to bring the score to 3-1 before Alper Yilmaz added another goal to end the encounter 3-2.

Despite scoring the important goal which gave his side the advantage, Osimhen refused to celebrate.

The Nigerian international then explained that Luciano Spalletti, who was his former coach at Napoli and now coach of Juventus, and also the poor display of his Galatasaray teammates were the reasons he did not celebrate his goal.

“I didn’t feel the need to celebrate,” Osimhen explained on Prime Video Italia. “I felt it was important to show respect for someone who means a lot to me and has played an important role in my career.

“We played poorly, even when Juve were down to ten men. Even when I scored the decisive goal, I didn’t feel the need to celebrate. I’m not the type of player who tries to hide his emotions, and I can say I’m happy. But honestly, I’m disappointed with the team’s performance.”

By James Agberebi



