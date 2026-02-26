Onyedika Nominated For Club Brugge’s February POTM

Raphael Onyedika has been nominated for Club Brugge’s Player of the Month for February, Completesports.com reports.

Onyedika will battle four other players; Joel Ordonez, Nicolò Tresoldi, Aleksandar Stankovic, and Mamadou Diakhon for the individual accolade.

The defensive midfielder made five appearances across all competitions for Club Brugge in the month under review.

The 24-year-old caught the eye with his impressive performance in the first leg of Brugge’s UEFA Champions League playoff tie against Atletico Madrid.

Onyedika registered a goal, and an assist in the thrilling encounter.

The Nigeria international however missed the second leg on Tuesday due to suspension.

Supporters can cast their votes for their preferred player on the club’s official website.

By Adeboye Amosu



