Rice Sets Champions League Record In Arsenal’s Shock Win Vs Madrid

Declan Rice made Champions League history after helping Arsenal defeat holders Real Madrid 3-0 in the quarter-final first leg at the Emirates on Tuesday.

Rice scored his first career direct free kick goal in the 58th minute after curling the ball round the Madrid wall.





Twelve minutes later, he scored an even better one to score his second career direct free kick goal.

The England international is now the first player to score two direct free kick goals in a knockout stage match in the UEFA Champions League.

Makeshift striker Mikel Merino added the third goal for the Gunners with 15 minutes left after slotting home Myles Lewis-Skelly’a pass.

The result means Arsenal are yet to concede against Madrid in three Champions League meetings – scoring four goals against the 15-time European champions.

Mikel Arteta’s men will hope to finish the job at the Bernabeu in the reverse fixture next week Wednesday.



