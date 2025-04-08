UCLUCL
08 APR 19:00
BAY
1
INT
2
UCLUCL
08 APR 19:00
ARS
3
RMA
0
UCLUCL
09 APR 19:00
FCB
-
BOR
-
UCLUCL
09 APR 19:00
PSG
-
AST
-
UELUEL
10 APR 16:45
BGL
-
LAZ
-
UELUEL
10 APR 19:00
LYO
-
MAN
-
UELUEL
10 APR 19:00
TOT
-
EIN
-
UELUEL
10 APR 19:00
RAN
-
ATH
-
A-League MenA-League Men
11 APR 09:35
MCI
-
BRI
-
BundesligaBundesliga
11 APR 18:30
VFL
-
RBL
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
11 APR 18:45
RCL
-
REI
-
A-League MenA-League Men
12 APR 05:00
WEL
-
VIC
-
A-League MenA-League Men
12 APR 07:00
SYD
-
AUC
-
A-League MenA-League Men
12 APR 09:35
NEW
-
CCM
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 11:30
MCI
-
CRY
-
A-League MenA-League Men
12 APR 11:45
PER
-
ADE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
B0L
-
UBE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
BOR
-
FRE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
BOC
-
AUG
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
TSG
-
MAI
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
HOL
-
FSP
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
BRI
-
LEI
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
NOT
-
EVE
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
SOU
-
AST
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 14:00
PAN
-
LAM
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
12 APR 15:00
ASM
-
MAR
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 16:30
ARS
-
BRE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 16:30
BAY
-
BOR
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 16:30
PFC
-
KAL
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
12 APR 17:00
TFC
-
LIL
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 17:00
VOL
-
LEV
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
12 APR 19:05
RCS
-
OGC
-
A-League MenA-League Men
13 APR 07:00
WSW
-
WUN
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
CHE
-
IPS
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
LIV
-
WHU
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
WOL
-
TOT
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
13 APR 13:00
ASE
-
BRE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
13 APR 13:30
VFB
-
WER
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
13 APR 15:15
ANG
-
MON
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
13 APR 15:15
HAC
-
REN
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 15:30
NEW
-
MAN
-
BundesligaBundesliga
13 APR 15:30
EIN
-
HEI
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
13 APR 18:45
AUX
-
LYO
-
EPLEPL
14 APR 19:00
BOU
-
FUL
-
UCLUCL
15 APR 19:00
AST
-
PSG
-
UCLUCL
15 APR 19:00
BOR
-
FCB
-
Close Menu
    World Football

    Rice Sets Champions League Record In Arsenal’s Shock Win Vs Madrid

    James AgberebiBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Declan Rice made Champions League history after helping Arsenal defeat holders Real Madrid 3-0 in the quarter-final first leg at the Emirates on Tuesday.

    Rice scored his first career direct free kick goal in the 58th minute after curling the ball round the Madrid wall.


    Twelve minutes later, he scored an even better one to score his second career direct free kick goal.

    The England international is now the first player to score two direct free kick goals in a knockout stage match in the UEFA Champions League.

    Makeshift striker Mikel Merino added the third goal for the Gunners with 15 minutes left after slotting home Myles Lewis-Skelly’a pass.

    The result means Arsenal are yet to concede against Madrid in three Champions League meetings – scoring four goals against the 15-time European champions.

    Mikel Arteta’s men will hope to finish the job at the Bernabeu in the reverse fixture next week Wednesday.


    Share.
    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.